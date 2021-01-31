OTTAWA — In a high-octane battle between two of the top teams in the state, Rossford was able to get the better of Ottawa-Glandorf Saturday night, winning the game 71-57.
The Bulldogs move to 14-0. The Titans are 11-3 with the loss.
It was a battle of the No. 4 teams in the state with Rossford at No. 4 in Division II and Ottawa-Glandorf at No. 4 in Division III. The night before the Titans faced, and lost to, the No. 1 team in Division II, Lima Shawnee.
The toll of the game the night before on Ottawa-Glandorf was clear as the Bulldogs came firing out of the gates with a couple of nice buckets down low by Jamari Croom, and a three from Nic Borojevich. Down 14-4 Ottawa-Glandorf called a timeout with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
Out of the timeout, the Bulldogs kept pushing getting easy buckets created all over the place by their senior point guard CamRon Gaston. Gaston had three assists at the end of the first quarter and the Bulldogs led 18-8.
But the Titans are No. 4 in Division III for a reason. The Titans went on an 8-0 run, led primarily by a few hard drives from senior forward Will Kaufman.
The Titans took the lead midway through the quarter, but it didn’t last for long. Gaston and the Bulldogs continued to be incredibly unselfish, finding open shots on nearly every possession. At the end of the half, the Bulldogs led 40-26 behind Croom’s 14 points as well as Gaston’s five points and six assists.
The Titans made another run to cut into Rossford’s lead. Senior guard Brennen Blevins knocked down two threes followed by a driving layup to cut Rossford’s lead to 47-38 with 3:31 left to play in the third quarter.
The next stretch ultimately decided the game. In the final three minutes of the quarter the Bulldogs went on a 14-5 run to push their lead all the way up to 18 at the end of the quarter.
Rossford head coach Brian Vorst knew that his team would have to endure some runs by the Titans.
“Against a team like Ottawa-Glandorf you have to bring you’re ‘A’ game. You have to bring your best game and I thought our boys for the most part did that. We weathered the runs that they made,” Vorst said.
The final quarter mostly consisted of Rossford bleeding clock and both teams entering their bench players for the final two minutes of the game.
It was a game where it never felt like Rossford was really in danger, apart from a small section in the second quarter. That is in large part due to a team that spreads the ball around and scores in a plethora of different ways.
“That’s kind of how we have played all year. We are incredibly unselfish. We knock down shots. We’ve got guys that share and defend pretty hard,” Vorst said.
The guy in the lead of that unselfish play was Gaston, who finished the game with 10 points and 11 assists.
“He (Gaston) has absolutely personified and embodied who we are as a basketball team. There is not one bit of selfish within our team and he absolutely personifies that. At halftime I asked him to be more of a coach on the floor and he did that. He’s our team leader, he’s the one that keeps me from having a stroke on the floor. I love the kid and he plays his tail off,” Vorst said.
Croom only had two points in the second half but he still led the team in scoring with 16. Junior Ben Morrison added 14 points and Borojevich had 15.
Blevins led the Titans with 15 points.
Vorst knows that they faced an Ottawa-Glandorf team coming off a tough loss. In the Shawnee game, they blew a 13-point lead to the No. 1 team in Division II — but he also knows how good his Rossford team is.
“They were in a dog fight. The fact of the matter is we’re not going to take anything away from our guys because our guys played well, but that is a great basketball team that is coming off a tough and emotional loss last night. We we’re able to capitalize on that. Our guys did what they needed to do against a great basketball team,” Vorst said.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a home contest with Fostoria on Tuesday.
“We’ve talked all year that every game is a step going hopefully in the right direction. Tonight we talked about how we had an opportunity here and it didn’t matter if we won tonight or we lost tonight it was all about how we played. We feel that when we go into a game that if we play the way that we can play, we have a chance to at least compete,” Vorst said.