ROSSFORD — Rossford’s Jackson Ferguson Stadium was everything it should be the night before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The remembrance included fireworks, a flyover by a vintage Air Force airplane, and the Bulldogs wearing camouflage jerseys courtesy of the Ohio Army National Guard.
And the stadium was packed with an overflow crowd honoring active-duty military, veterans, first responders and health care workers.
The only issue for Rossford was Genoa’s defense. It stepped up and forced two fourth quarter fumbles that put an end to potential scoring drives, and the Comets pulled away with a 14-9 Northern Buckeye Conference victory.
Both teams are now 2-2 overall, but Genoa gets to celebrate a season opening league win.
“I don’t think a lot of people thought going into the season that we were going to be a challenge,” Genoa first-year coach Dave Mifsud said. “I think tonight … we’ve turned some heads like, hey, they are actually going to have to show up and play against us. We are just going to keep competing and doing the best we can every week.”
Rossford’s offense was clicking on all cylinders, but Genoa’s defense came up big when it counted.
Behind the Bulldogs offensive line, Rossford put up 384 total yards to Genoa’s 211 and the Bulldogs had 21 first downs to the Comets’ 11.
Rossford junior quarterback Alex Williams was lighting up the sky, too, completing 26 of 41 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown, his longest covering 32 yards to junior Nevan Hanthorn.
Williams also ran for 135 yards on 24 carries, but his 374 total yards was not enough.
“I’ll go to bat with Alex any day of the week,” Rossford coach Todd Drusback said. “I won’t trade him in. I feel bad for him obviously, but he’s a heck of a player and we are all riding him — absolutely.
“We seemed like we would string some plays together and then we would have a big negative. I’ve got to do a better job of play calling and putting our guys in a position, so we’ll go back to the drawing board,” Drusback continued. “I will say this, our guys will bounce back, and we’ll stay together, and we’ll get better.”
To start the fourth, trailing 14-9, Rossford drove 51 yards to the Genoa 33, and it was Williams doing the work of a passer and fullback.
During that drive, Williams ran the ball five times for 29 yards and was a perfect 4-for-4 passing. But on first-and-10 at the Genoa 33, his fumble was recovered by Genoa junior defensive lineman Drew Posey.
Rossford got the ball back at their own 31 with 3:31 remaining in the game, and six plays got them to the Comets 21 with 1:30 remaining and another chance to secure the win.
Williams ran for five yards on a first down, but a Comet defensive lineman drove his helmet directly onto the ball, which popped loose, and Genoa junior defensive lineman Andrew Szepelia recovered at the 16-yard line.
“Their quarterback gave us all kinds of fits,” Mifsud said. “Our guys hit him hard all night. Our defense persevered and overcame a couple challenges.
“We forced a couple of turnovers, and we just did a great job overall. We showed a lot of heart and a lot of character tonight,” Mifsud continued.
At lot of that hard hitting was by Genoa 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior linebacker Colten Stewart.
Stewart led both teams with 18 tackles, including 15 solo tackles, and one sack. The NBC might as well get used to hearing Stewart’s name called on defense this season.
“He’s the glue. He’s the senior leader of this team. He’s what makes us go and he’s our heart and soul. He’s a valuable player for us,” Mifsud said.
Give Rossford’s defense credit, too — after Genoa scored 14 first quarter points, the Bulldogs kept the Comets off the scoreboard the final three quarters
Genoa put together an 8-play, 51-yard drive on their second possession that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst to senior back Merced Diaz.
The Bulldogs countered with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that stalled at the Comets 7-yard line, and Genoa took over on downs with 2:52 remaining in the opening quarter.
On the next play, Brunkhorst caught Diaz cutting across the flats, and Diaz quickly got past the Bulldog’s defense and ran 93 yards untouched for a score, putting Genoa up 14-0 with what proved to be the winning touchdown.
Each team traded two possessions without scoring, but the Bulldogs took possession on downs at the 50-yard line after a short punt late in the first half.
On the ensuing drive, Williams was involved in every play except one, running for 18 yards on two carries and completing 4-of-5 passes, including a 9-yard TD pass to senior Holden Martens with 37 seconds remaining in the half.
Genoa junior defensive back Robert Messenger blocked the conversion kick, but with 2:29 remaining in the third, Rossford senior Michael Nawrocki nailed a 27-yard field goal for the second half’s only scoring.
For Rossford, Hanthorn caught six passes for 84 yards, Martens caught six passes for 46 yards, senior Ben Morrison had five catches for 28 yards, junior Jake Morrison had four catches for 28 yards and junior Justin Hire caught two passes for 11 yards.
For the Comets, Brunkhorst completed 11 of 17 passes for 130 yards, including four to senior Justin Barlage for 16 yards and two to junior Mason Drummond for 21 yards.
Brunkhorst led the Comets rushing attack with 50 yards on 13 carries, senior Gus Trainer had 33 yards on eight carries and sophomore Aidan Antry covered 22 yards on four carries.