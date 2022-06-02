Rossford senior record-setting jumper Clare Logan will be competing in three events at the Division II state meet.
She finished second in all three events at the regional meet. In the high jump, Logan cleared 5 feet, 6 inches, only trailing Liberty-Benton junior Karis Willow, who also cleared 5-6 but in less attempts.
In the long jump, Logan reached 17-11 ¼ to trail only Highland junior Juliette Laracuente (18-¼).
In the D-II boys meet, Rossford junior Ian Clark qualified in the 800 with a seed time of 1:57.93.
The Lake girls 4x200 relay team, seniors Ava Ayers and Olivia Hayward, sophomore Brianna Braatz and freshman Adeana Cowell, placed fourth in 1:47.04.
For Avers and Hayward, they have been through this before.
“It is a nice way to end the year. The two seniors, Olivia Hayward and Ava Ayers, we knew they were fast,” Lake coach Jason Schober said.
“Ava was the team captain. It’s kind of a nice start and end to their careers. They were part of the 4x2 that went to state the year before COVID, so they were with Mya Staczek and Collette Askins,” Schober said. “They broke the school record at Jesse Owens (Memorial Stadium) as freshmen, so now we get to go down again.
“We are about a second and a half off their school record, so our goal is to go down there and try to catch that record and maybe get to the finals and get to the podium and do something we have not done here in a long time.”
Cowell and Braatz have proven they belong on the same level as Ayers and Hayward.
“Adeana Cowell is the freshman of the group, so obviously this is her first year out, and she won our team most improved. She came a long way during the season and really worked hard in the relays and open events,” Schober said.
“Brianna Braatz broke the school record in the open 200. She was one of those people who by the end of the year we didn’t know where to put her because she could do the open 100, 200 and 400 and she could have been in any of the relays.
“We toyed with putting in the 800 to see what she could do because her open 400 time was so good. So, she had a great year.
“She’s a sophomore but first year out. She never ran in junior high, didn’t run as a freshman. She is one of our soccer players. Soccer and track share a lot of the same athletes, so we knew she was talented, but we didn’t know she was this talented.”
Braatz came very close at the Lexington regional to qualifying for state in the 200 run.
“Brianna Braatz finished seventh in the open 200 and she broke the school record and both wildcards in the 200 came from our region, so she was one spot away from making it into the 200,” Schober said.
“She has become the anchor of the relay team, obviously a big part of it, and she was our team MVP and she had a great year.”
Schober said the foursome, a mix of athletes from multiple classes, have had good mentors preparing them.
“They are just a great group of kids and I’m fortunate to have great assistant coaches who put in a lot of time and hard work. I’m excited for this experience down in Columbus,” Schober said.