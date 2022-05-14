ROSSFORD 13, WOODMORE 4
WOODVILLE — Rossford scored five runs in the first inning, four in the fourth, and added four in the seventh to sail past Woodmore, 13-4, in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Thursday.
Alex Williams was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Bulldogs.
Landon Reiter started on the mound, striking out five, walking two, and allowing two hits and four runs over 3.2 innings, but none were earned.
Williams pitched the final 3.1 innings, striking out seven, walking none, and allowing two hits and no runs.
LAKE 10, McCOMB 0
MILLBURY — Lake pitcher Drew Tajblik went the distance, striking out six, walking none and allowing four hits as Lake defeated McComb, 10-0, in non-league baseball Thursday.
Tajblik threw 73 pitches, including 52 for strikes. Meanwhile, the Flyers pounded out 17 hits, including two home runs by Cam Hoffman, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Noah Robie was 3-for-4 with a triple, double, and three RBIs, Keagon Henry went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Tajblik was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Michael Tolles, Richie Hayward, Conner Moore, Steven Wymer and Matt Perry had base hits for the Flyers.
Tajblik and Henry had stolen bases and Moore reached after getting hit by a pitch.