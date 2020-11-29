ROSSFORD — This season is shaping up to be a potential dream season for Rossford High School boys basketball.
The Bulldogs won their first NBC title since 2016 while maintaining a 20-3 overall record and a 13-1 NBC record last season — and the news gets even better.
They return eight letterwinners from that league title winning team including NBC Player of the Year CamRon Gaston and fellow first team All-NBC player Ben Morrison.
It is an unprecedented amount of experience from an already successful team, and it has head coach Brian Vorst excited about what is in store and the goals that they have set coming into the season.
“Our goal is to get to another championship level. Our main talking points last year were winning a league championship and a sectional championship. Now our goal is to add and build on another championship,” Vorst said.
Gaston, the reigning player of the year in the NBC, led the team last season averaging 15 points but was an impressive facilitator as well, dishing out 5.6 assists per game.
He is a four-year player for the Bulldogs, who will be looking to make his mark in his senior season.
“We’ve known CamRon for a long time, since he was in elementary school and you knew he was going to be a talented player,” Vorst said. “I thought that he was probably as good as he could be last year. But he has absolutely taken his game to another level this year, he’s gotten incredibly stronger, he’s shooting it really well, he is so unselfish. He sees second and third option guys that I have never had a point guard be able to see before.”
Ben Morrison is another player that was fantastic for the Bulldogs last season as a sophomore. He averaged 15 points and three rebounds.
This year, Vorst and the rest of the coaching staff are looking to see his leadership skills take the next step, along with his mentality on the floor.
“We expect him to be a leader. He has a tendency to float a little bit, we want him to be assertive for every minute that he’s on the floor and don’t give the opponent the break because he has the ability to score every time down the floor,” Vorst said. ”He doesn’t want to be considered a gunner or a ball hog and he has to get over that mentality. He is a terrific shooter that makes really good decisions, he puts the ball on the floor really well. He just has to be more assertive for us to go to that next level.”
Other impact players for the Bulldogs this year will be juniors Gavin Dewese and Nic Borojevich, who combined for 12 points and seven rebounds per game last season.
The goal is back-to-back NBC championships for Rossford this season — that is clear. But even with all of the experience back, Vorst knows that making it happen can still be a difficult task.
“It is making it a different kind of challenge because now our challenge is that we know the stuff that we want to do. It is more along the lines of making sure that we are doing it correctly. Guys have gotten better at trying to figure out how our roles have changed and what we need to do to go to that next championship level,” Vorst said.” It is just trying to find who fills into what role and making sure that we have a base of understanding of what our expectations are.”