PERRYSBURG — Rossford girls golf defeated Evergreen, 233-246, Monday at Crosswinds Golf Club.
For the Bulldogs, Haley Hogan shot 47, Jadyn Durfey shot 57, Alex Spears shot 59, and Stacie Vliet shot 60.
For the Vikings, Ashlyn Luttrell shot 58, Brooklyn Glecker shot 59, Katie Hoffman shot 64, and Haley Entenmann shot 65.
PERRYSBURG 174, WAUSEON 221
WAUSEON — Perrysburg girls golf traveled to Ironwood Golf Course and escaped with a 174-221 victory over Wauseon.
Scoring for Perrysburg was Sydney Deal (38), Olivia Eisaman (48), Ariyah Ellis (48), and Paige Feldkamp (50).
Wauseon golfers were Calaway Gerken (47), Ashley Fisher (55), Jaylee Perez (59), and Jayde Ramos (60).
For the Yellow Jackets, Northern Lakes League play began Tuesday against Maumee at White Pines.
OTSEGO 172, LIBERTY CENTER195, WOODMORE 205
SWANTON — Otsego boys golf shot 172 to defeat Liberty Center (195) and Woodmore (205) at White Pines Golf Course Monday.
Otsego scores were Wes Kellermeier (43), Carson Hollar (44), Adam Kosinski (47), Jack Vollmar (53) and Trey Studer (53).
OTSEGO 200, DELTA 242
SWANTON — At White Pines Golf Course on Thursday, Otsego girls golf defeated Delta, 200, behind Elizabeth Jackson’s 40. The Knights are 2-0.
Other Otsego scores were Lizzy Budge (49), Summer Lehsten (52), Ella Kosinski (59), Carley Etchie (62), and Eleanor Luce (63).
ANTHONY WAYNE 4, BOWLING GREEN 1
Visiting Anthony Wayne girls tennis defeated Bowling Green, 4-1, in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Tournament Monday.
In singles, Lilly Black (AW) defeated Audrey Nester 6-0, 6-0, Mara Boyd (AW) defeated Audra Hammer 6-0, 6-0, and Emily Szul (AW) defeated Sarah Mathey, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Alyssa Baburek and Ally Roberts (AW) defeated Libby Barnett and Julia Barnett 3-6,6-2,6-4, and Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey (BG) defeted Mallory Rettig and Mia Rettig, 3-6, 7-5,6-4.