ROSSFORD-DAYTON DUNBAR BOYS
LIMA — At Lima Senior’s Coach Q Holiday Classic Sunday, Rossford fell short on a comeback attempt, falling to perennial state powerhouse Dayton Dunbar, 53-49.
The Wolverines led 27-16 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored Dunbar 18-11 in the third quarter to close the gap, but it was not enough. Rossford falls to 4-2 while Dunbar is 4-4.
Rossford 6-foot-9 junior Derek Vorst led the Bulldogs with 27 points, nine rebounds and he blocked three shots. Vorst was 13 for 18 from the field. Rossford senior guard Ben Morrison had 10 points and two assists.
As a team, the Bulldogs shot 50% (21 for 42) from the field, 38% (6 for 16) from three points, and made one of two free throws.
Dunbar shot 49% (20 for 41) from the floor, made 7 of 16 threes (44%) and was 6-for-9 from the charity stripe.
Brendon Hatcher Jr. led Dunbar with 17 points, Darian Lester scored 10 and Antuanne Allen had nine points and two assists.
Nykiah Gay and Hollis Terrell scored six apiece, and Molique Morrow added five points for the Wolverines. Lester, Gay and Terrell led Dunbar with four rebounds each.
For Rossford, Garrette Murphree scored six points, Brendan Revels had three points, four rebounds and two assists and Jake Morrison had three points and four rebounds.
Rossford had eight turnovers to Dunbar’s four, and the Wolverines outrebounded the Bulldogs by a narrow 21-20.
PERRYSBURG-ST. URSULA GIRLS
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg opened a 20-point lead, 39-19, over Toledo St. Ursula and the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 45-27 non-league girls basketball victory Monday.
Chloe Kilbride led Perrysburg with 16 points, Katie Sims scored eight, Ayla Turk had seven points, and Kenley Koval scored six points.
Wrigley Takats and Megan Gibbs scored four each for Perrysburg, which improves to 5-4. The Arrows fall to 1-7.
Ashley Zawisa led the Arrows with eight points, Haley Glass scored six, Josie Dzierwa and Kennidee Rodriguez scored four apiece, Lani Miller scored three and Julie Reichert added two points.
LAKOTA-GIBSONBURG BOYS
KANSAS — Aiden McGough scored 17 and Drew Morelock added 12 points to lead Gibsonburg to a 47-27 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win over Lakota Saturday.
The Golden Bears are 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the River Division, while the Raiders remain winless in four games, including three SBC games.
Justin Adams scored seven points, Jacob Hocker scored three and Tyler Schooley, Austin Rodriguez, Aiden Farmer and Tyler Henderson scored two points each for Gibsonburg.
J. Matz led Lakota with seven points and Logan Streacker, Collin Zender and Camron Burley added four points each.
Carson Hill, Mitchell Rasser and Jacob Stuller added two points each for the Raiders.