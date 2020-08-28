ROSSFORD – Rossford exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a 35-0 victory over Lake in the season opener for both teams Friday.
“Once we got going there a little bit. We hit some big runs and the line came together. We hit a couple of passes,” Rossford head coach Todd Drusback said. “Our defense really did a nice job to put us in position.
“Once we got a couple we seemed to roll from there.”
With a very hard rain, the game did not start until 8:02.
“I think Rossford had great execution. There were a lot of times where the caught a lot of balls and our guys were on them,” Lake head coach Josh Andrews said. “We like to think we hang our hat on defense so we will go back and go back this week and go better at that.”.
With 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Rossford’s Trenton Bachmayer recovered a Lake fumble giving the Bulldogs possession 26 yards from the end zone.
Seven plays later, Ben Morrison caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Alex Williams and Michael Nawrocki kicked the PAT to make it 7-0.
The Bulldogs then went to as on-side kick with Nawrocki making the kick and then recovering the ball at the 49-yard line.
Again seven plays later Williams and Morrison connected on a 22-yard TD pass and Jonah Shafer kicked the PAT for a 14-0 lead with 7:37 remaining in the first half.
With just under five minutes remaining in the quarter, Rossford’s Justin Brown intercepted a pass and returned it 39-yards to the 2-yard line.
Two plays later Bachmayer scored on a 1-yard run and Nawrocki kicked the PAT for a 21-0 lead.
In the final seconds of the first half, Rossford was successful on a field goal, but Lake was hit with a penalty and the Bulldogs got a chance for a touchdown.
Williams and Morrison connected again, the time for 5-yards and Nawrocki converted the PAT for a 28-0 lead with five seconds remaining in the half.
The Bulldogs closed out the scoring on a 91-yard drive to start the second half. Rossford ran 13 plays taking 6:34 off the clock on the match down the field.
Bachmayer scored on a 1-yard run and Nawrocki hit the PAT to make it 35-0 to close out the scoring.
“We have prided ourselves the last eight years in being a physical football team and being able to run the football,” Andrews said. “We weren’t able to do that and hats off to them (Rossford). They got after us up front and sometimes you just don’t have an answer.”
With the 35-0 lead, there was a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Lake did have a good scoring opportunity in the late going, but the officials ruled that the ball was fumbled into the end zone, wiping out the touchdown.
The Bulldogs put together 316 yards while holding the Flyers to; 114 yards.
Williams was 7-of-12 passing for 76 yards and he carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards.
Morrison finished with four receptions for 38 yards while Bachmayer rushed for 138 yards on 17 carries, including a 61-yard run late in the first half. Bachmayer also had one reception for 16 yards.
“I thought it was a collective effort. That was the nice thing,” Drusback said. “It just wasn’t one or two guys. It was the same thing with the defensive end. There were a lot of guys making plays.
“That’s what we are really going to need this year,’ he added.
Lake was held to seven rushing yards. Tyler Saffran was 8-of-11 for 69 yards passing and he also caught a pass for 38 yards, the Flyers longest yardage play of the game.
“It’s where we are at with some of the kids that we have with their first varsity start and with a new offense right now,” Andrews said. “We didn’t have an identity and that’s something that we are definitely going to get fixed.
Drusback was pleased that game was able to be played.
“If you have told me a month ago we were going to be playing, I would have bet my paycheck we weren’t going to play,” Drusback said. “Just to see the whole team and having the music playing. It was big for Rossford and our community.”
Next up for Rossford is a game at Elmwood while Lake will host Fostoria.
ROSSFORD 35, LAKE 0
LAKE 0 0 0 0 -- 0
ROSSFORD 0 28 7 0 -- 35
R -- Morrison, 4 pass from Williams (Nawrocki kick)
R -- Morrison, 22 pass from Williams (Shafer kick)
R -- Bachmayer, 1 run (Nawrocki kick)
R -- Morrison, 4 pass (Nawrocki kick)
R -- Bachmayer, 1 run (Nawrocki kick)