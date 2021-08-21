At Jackson Ferguson Stadium, Rossford opened a 41-0 halftime lead over Swanton and cruised to a 55-7 victory over Swanton in the season opener.
Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed 8 of 10 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns and Xavier Kellermeier completed two of three passes for another 21 yards.
In the first quarter, Trenton Bachmayer scored on a one-yard run and Williams threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Ben Morrison.
The Bulldogs added four second quarter touchdowns, plus the defense opened by scoring on a safety. Williams then threw three straight TD passes — a 10-yard TD pass to Morrison, a 27-yard TD pass to Christian Brown, and a 35-yard scoring strike to Jake Morrison.
The Bulldogs’ defense got back into the action as Carl Fitch scored on a 20-yard fumble recovery just before halftime.
In the third, Justin Hire scored on a 7-yard run and Grant Eckel ran for a 15-yard TD, putting the Bulldogs up 55-0. Swanton got an 8-yard TD run from Drake Harris.
Rossford’s defense also got an interception from Kellermeier and Timothy Queen had a sack to end the game. Meanwhile, Rossford held Swanton ton 81 total yards — 17 and 72 rushing.
Michael Nawrocki and Jonah Shafer were a combined 5-for-8 in conversion kicks.
Rossford had 328 total yards of offense, including 161 passing and 167 rushing. Hire led Rossford’s four-pronged running attack as he garnered 56 yards, Bachmayer for 42 yards, Williams for 34 yards and Eckel had 31 yards rushing.
Eight different receivers caught passes, including Ben Morrison and Hire, who had two catches each for a combined 23 yards.
Besides Jake Morrison and Brown’s TD receptions, Nevan Hanthorn had one catch for 35 yards, Kaden Kirkman caught one pass for 25 yards, Ethan Lashaway had a 12-yard reception, and Holden Martens had a reception for 10 yards.
For Swanton, quarterbacks Cole Mitchey and Drake Harris completed three of six passes, and Trenton Eitniear led the rushing attack with 55 yards.