ROSSFORD-FOSTORIA BOYS
FOSTORIA — After two straight losses, Rossford got back in the win column in a big way, defeating Fostoria 85-45 behind 28 points from Brendan Revels.
Rossford improves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Fostoria drops to 1-4 and 1-3.
The Redmen led 16-14 after one quarter, but Rossford outscored Fostoria 56-22 in the middle two quarters to pull away. The Bulldogs outscored the Redmen 33-16 in the third quarter alone.
Revels, who had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot, was 10-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-8 from behind the three-point arc, and made 5-of-5 free throws.
Rossford 6-foot-9 junior Derek Vorst was 8-for-11 from the field in scoring 18 points, grabbing eight rebounds and he blocked four shots and had two assists.
Rossford senior Ben Morrison was 7-for-11 from the field in scoring 16 points, plus he had three assists and two steals.
As a team, the Bulldogs shot 52% (34 for 65) from the field, 37% (10 for 27) from behind the arc, and 88% (7 for 8) from the charity stripe.
For the Bulldogs, Garette Murphree scored nine points on three treys, Jake Morrison had eight points, six rebounds and three assists, Jerimiah McCoy scored four points, and Brandon Swope added two points.
Zach Ward led the Redmen with 16 points, Jordan Ferguson had 12 points and five rebounds, Lakai Robinson had nine points and seven rebounds, Machi Johnson scored six points and Jared Durst added two points.
The Redmen, who had 22 turnovers to the Bulldogs’ 11, shot 40% from the field (19 for 48), made four of 12 treys and three of four free throws.
ELMWOOD-BLUFFTON BOYS
BLUFFTON — Bluffton improved to 5-1 with a 56-39 non-league victory over Elmwood Wednesday. The Royals fall to 3-3.
Bluffton senior shooting guard Trenton Donley led the Pirates with 17 points and forward Kyler Kinn added 14 points.
Bluffton led by just 13-8 after one quarter but built up a 40-23 advantage heading into the fourth, which was too much for the Royals to overcome.
For the Royals, Brady Ziegler scored 11, Kyler Heiserman scored 10, and Bryce Reynolds contributed seven points and six rebounds.
Zach May scored four points, Will Harrison scored three points, and Kade Lentz and Adam Meyer added two points each for Elmwood.
For Bluffton, Carson Soper and Kaden Lora scored six points each, Trey Boblitt scored four points, and Wade Ginther added two points.
Nate Schaadt, Braedon Ackerman and Mark Donaldson added two points apiece for the Pirates.