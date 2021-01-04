Rossford is No. 3 in the Division II Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll.
First-place votes are in parentheses, followed by won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (5) 10-0 115
2, Akr. SVSM (8) 6-1 108
3, Rossford 7-0 57
4, Hamilton Ross (1) 7-0 56
5, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6-0 55
(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder 4-0 55
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 40
8, Vincent Warren 5-1 33
8, Warrensville Hts. 4-1 33
10, Waverly 4-0 28
(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook 6-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.