HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKLETBALL: DEC 10 Otsego at Rossford

Rossford senior CamRon Gaston (2) goes in for a layup against Otsego junior Joseph Dzierwa (14) during the first half of a game on December 10, 2020 at Rossford High School in Rossford, Ohio. Rossford defeated Otsego 61-42.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Rossford is No. 3 in the Division II Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll.

First-place votes are in parentheses, followed by won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (5) 10-0 115

2, Akr. SVSM (8) 6-1 108

3, Rossford 7-0 57

4, Hamilton Ross (1) 7-0 56

5, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6-0 55

(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder 4-0 55

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 40

8, Vincent Warren 5-1 33

8, Warrensville Hts. 4-1 33

10, Waverly 4-0 28

(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.

