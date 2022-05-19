ROSSFORD 10, ELMWOOD 3
BLOOMDALE — Rossford scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to defeat Elmwood, 10-3, in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Tuesday.
Jacob Tuczynski led Rossford, going 2-for-4 with a home and two RBIs and Kaidyn Herrick hit a solo home run and Logan Walder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Trent Bachmayer had a double and two RBIs, and Brenden Revels and Brandon Swope had base hits for the Bulldogs.
Swope and Bachmayer reached after getting hit by a pitch and Swope and Alex Williams had stolen bases.
Jackson Yerkes started on the mound, striking out four, walking four, and gave up no hits or earned runs through three innings, getting the win.
Walder pitched three innings, striking out three, walking four and giving up three hits and two runs. Herrick closed in the seventh, striking out three, walking none and not allowing a hit or run.
For Elmwood, Mason Mossbarger, Landon Murry and Grady Nekoranec had base hits. William Keiffer was hit by a pitch twice.
Pitching for the Royals were Nathan Abke, Tyler Shaffer, Owen Simmons and Andrew Holland, with Abke taking the loss.
BOWLING GREEN 4, TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Bowling Green defeated visiting Central Catholic, 4-1, in a boys tennis match Tuesday.
At first singles, Aaron Hershberger (BG) defeated Jack Demsey 6-1, 6-3. In second singles, Theo Bock (BG) defeated Noah Rife 6-2, 6-0.
In third singles, Zachary Mangan (BG) defeated Donovan Green 6-3, 6-3.
In first doubles, Mathias Drumm and Jonas Kendrick (BG) defeated Matt Webb and Brie Sensenstein 6-2, 6-1.
In second doubles, Central’s Mark Mackowiak and Brandon Schmakel defeated Jason Lin and Paul Guo, 4-6, 6-4,1-0 (10-4), but not without a fight by Lin and Guo.
In the third set tiebreaker Mackowiak and Schmakel started out with a 5-2 lead, and managed to hold onto the tiebreaker, 10-4.