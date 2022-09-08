Bowling Green UCLA Football

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald, right, passes as UCLA linebacker Carl Jones Jr. reaches for him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. 

 AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Bowling Green State University led UCLA 17-7 early in the second quarter last Saturday at the Rose Bowl, and then the Bruins scored 38 unanswered points to win 45-17 in both teams’ season opener.

The early lead was sparked by a blocked punt, leading to a BGSU touchdown just 1:14 into the game.

0
0
0
0
0