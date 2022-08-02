Diamondbacks Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario, center, celebrates with Josh Naylor (22) and Franmil Reyes, left, after hitting an RBI-single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario homered early and singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.

Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound.

