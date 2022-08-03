Diamondbacks Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario, left, is congratulated by Austin Hedges after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Rosario's career-long, 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston's Alex Verdugo on June 25. His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

