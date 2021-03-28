Connor Rogowski couldn’t have imagined becoming the head coach of a high school hockey team at 24 years old. The Bowling Green State University student is getting his opportunity while completing classes.
“It means a lot. I’m super proud to be in the position I am,” Rogowski said.
Despite the mere six-year age difference with some of his players, Rogowski has been preparing for this chance for a long time.
The Bowling Green High School alum played the sport from a young age. One of his first youth league coaches was the late Jamie Ruffner. After four years coaching youth hockey himself, Rogowski joined Ruffner’s coaching staff in 2019 when the high school program was being rebooted.
“That I can continue this, a program that I grew up being a part of and loved so much since I was a little kid, being able to run it is a bit surreal. I don’t think I’ve fully grasped what I’ve been given here,” Rogowski said.
Rogowski was thrown into the head position in early December last season following Ruffner’s battle with colon cancer. While holding the title of interim head coach, Ruffner remained officially listed as head coach as a sign of respect.
Following the death of Ruffner, the 2015 Bowling Green High School graduate galvanized his team, winning three straight games. In the state tournament, the Bobcats won back-to-back overtime matches versus Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. The team’s exciting postseason run ended in the district semifinals to eventual state champion St. Francis de Sales.
Earlier this month, Rogowski’s “interim” tag was dropped by the school board.
Former Bowling Green Athletic Director Dirk Connor called Rogowski the “clear-cut” choice to continue to lead the program.
“It was a natural fit for him to take over. He wanted to do it, and that stuck out to me. Connor relished the opportunity. He wanted to be the guy to take over during a difficult time,” Connor said.
The players were also adamant about Rogowski taking the helm of the program.
“If they had hired anyone else, I don’t think it would have worked well,” junior Shane Cassin said. “He wants to make this program great again. So as long as he’s head coach, I think it’s going to be a pretty good program. He’s going to do all the right things that get it back to where it was.”
As for Rogowski, the prospect of taking over a program that has captured six state titles is not an intimidating one. The head coach wants to strengthen the relationship between the high school and youth programs. Rogowski also placed an emphasis on player and skill development.
“It needs to be run at the highest possible level, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Rogowski said.
“From here, it’s about bringing that culture up higher, and bringing Bobcat hockey back to what it used to be.”
Rogowski is in his last full-time semester at Bowling Green State University. He is working on his bachelor’s degree in business communications.