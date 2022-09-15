Tennis Federer Retires

Roger Federer of Switzerland waves to spectators as he leaves the court after he lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their men's singles quarterfinals match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Oct. 11, 2019. Federer announced Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 he is retiring from tennis. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

 Andy Wong

Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

This decision comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career, and signals the real end of an era in tennis.

