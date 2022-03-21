MUNCIE, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University baseball program faced the Ball State Cardinals for a rainy Saturday matchup at the Ball Diamond at First Merchants Ballpark Complex in Muncie, Ind. The Cardinals strung together three strong innings, scoring at least five in three straight innings. The Falcons answered with a run in the top of the seventh before a 17-1 final.
After a scoreless first inning, Ball State tallied six in the bottom of the second. A triple followed by a single registered the first run. Later in the inning a grand slam pushed the score to 5-0 before a sacrifice fly made it 6-0 after two.
The Cardinals doubled their run total in the third. A pair of double and a triple provided the foundation for Ball State’s surge.
Two home runs by Ball State in the fourth pushed the score to 17-0 Cardinals.
The Falcons scored in the top of the seventh inning. A leadoff walk and fielding error put runners at first and second. Nathan Archer ripped a double to score Mason Montgomery to put BGSU on the board.
STAT LEADERS
Kyle Gurney: 2-for-3
Nathan Archer: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Joel Roediger: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K
FALCON STAT FACTS
The scoreless relief outing for Roediger marked his second straight shutout appearance, tossing two innings both times. He now has three shutout relief appearances this season.
The RBI for Archer marked his first since the first game of the season when he tallied three against Saint Louis, giving him four on the year.