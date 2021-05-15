TOLEDO – The Bowling Green State University baseball team was defeated by the University of Toledo 5-2 on Friday evening.
The Battle of I-75 series opener was played at the Toledo Mud Hens’ Fifth Third Field in front of the largest crowd in stadium history to ever watch a college baseball game. The crowd of 2,530 took part in the event that will now serve as an annual staple each season.
The Falcons applied a majority of the pressure all game, as BGSU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and put runners on base in nearly every frame that followed. UT escaped a number of different jams, and in total, stranded 13 Bowling Green runners on base. After BG hit into a triple play in the fourth, the Falcons left a runner on third base in the fifth. Bowling Green put its first two runners on base in the sixth, but a caught stealing helped erase the threat.
“I thought we did a lot of things well,” said BGSU head coach Kyle Hallock. “The only thing we didn’t do was cross home plate to score runs. We created a lot of traffic on the bases to have an opportunity to score and just didn’t cash-in tonight. The combination of arms did a good job of making pitches. We made some solid plays defensively to get out of innings and cut-down runs. Our players are sticking together and fighting.
“With regards to environment, that might have been the best regular-season college baseball atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of,” Hallock said. “The fans were outstanding. We plan on making game one of this series an annual event. Hopefully we will see this game continue to grow in the coming years. Thank you to the Mud Hens and fans who spent the night with us at Fifth Third Field.”
In the seventh, with BGSU trailing 3-1, Adam Furnas, a Bowling Green High School graduate, lined an RBI single into left field. The Rockets limited the damage, however, cutting a man down at the plate to retain a one-run lead going into the eighth. The Falcons left two runners on base in the eighth, and then loaded the bases in a scoreless ninth.
Tyler Ross made his return to the BGSU lineup and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Furnas, Kyle Gurney and Jack Krause also registered two hits apiece for the Falcons. Adam Fallon and Nathan Rose each recorded a hit for the Falcons.
Gage Schenk struck out eight batters in a strong start for Bowling Green. Nathan Lohmeier and Andrew Abrahamowicz completed a strong showing for the BGSU pitching staff, combining to limit the Rockets to three hits over the final three frames.