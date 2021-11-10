It’s one step forward, two steps back for the Bowling Green State University football team this year.
It was a few steps back on Wednesday. After a 56-44 win at Buffalo, BGSU returned home to get shut down by Toledo 49-17.
Head coach Scot Loeffler said Toledo dominated them the whole game.
“This is the first time this year I could sit here and say that we were physically beat in every phase of the game,” Loeffler said.
BGSU did come back to make it a game early on. BGSU’s first three drives resulted in a three-and-out.
UT scored on their first two drives of the game. Running back Bryant Koback had touchdowns of 50 and 10 yards to make it a 14-0 game.
Then a stretch of Toledo penalties gave the Falcons some life. First, a shanked punt and a personal foul got BGSU into the redzone. From there, running back Terion Stewart ran it in for the 8-yard touchdown.
Later on, a 47-yard field goal by Nate Needham made it a 14-10 game with 10:56 left in the second quarter.
The second quarter would be favorable to the Rockets. They had 16 plays and 204 yards in the quarter alone. BGSU had 22 plays and 29 yards in the second quarter.
The score was still close with 4:30 left in the second quarter. Then, UT scored three touchdowns in eight plays.
Quarterback Dequan Finn was responsible for all three touchdowns. He had passing touchdowns of 59 and 6 yards. He also rushed for a 13-yard touchdown.
At halftime, UT was out-gaining BGSU 352-64 in total yards.
The Rockets’ physicality broke down the Falcons’ defense.
“They dominated us physically. That was pretty much the game right there,” linebacker Darren Anders said.
It didn’t get better for the Falcons. In the third quarter alone, they gained a net yardage of two. BGSU ran six plays in the third quarter.
“We couldn’t get into our game plan whatsoever. We were facing a three-man rush at times and taking sacks,” Loeffler said.
UT outgained BGSU 539-196. The Rockets had 270 yards through the air and 269 yards on the ground.
Koback finished the game with 126 yards on 19 carries and the two touchdowns.
Finn finished the game strong. He was 18 for 24 with 270 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
The leading receiver for the Rockets was Danzel McKinley-Lewis. He had three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Eight different Rockets caught a pass. Four players had three catches.
BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald went 11 for 20 with 65 yards and a passing touchdown to running back Jamal Johnson. It is Johnson’s first career touchdown reception. McDonald was sacked five times.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Tucker Melton did get game action. He went 1 for 5 with 2 yards and threw an interception.
Running back Nate Mosely would lead the Falcons in rushing after getting the bulk of the carries late in the game. He had 10 carries for 57 yards.
Stewart had the most carries with 13 and 55 yards with a touchdown.
As a team, BGSU rushed for 129 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.
After a clinic at Buffalo, it seemed like the offense took a step back this game.
“We’re going to get better. It could be a blessing in disguise. It’s obviously very frustrating, I’m going to have to watch the film and see where it went wrong. It really escalated quickly,” McDonald said.
The team couldn’t convert on third down. They were 7 for 17 in third-down conversions.
This game showed that BGSU still has a ways to go before competing with the MAC’s best.
“We still have catch-up work still to do. We’ve been battling with teams all year long. But we are in a race to catch up with this team,” Loeffler said.
Next up for the Falcons will be a road trip to Oxford. They will play against Miami on Tuesday.