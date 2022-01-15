Toledo arrived at the Stroh Center as one of the best shooting teams in the Mid-American Conference, and that did not change Saturday in the 177th meeting between the two schools.
Toledo 6-foot-7 junior forward J.T. Shumate proved that if you don’t defend him, he is going to make a shot from anywhere on the court.
Toledo shot 55% (35-for-64) from the field as the defending MAC regular season champions won their fourth straight game, defeating BGSU, 91-78, in front of 3,336 during Bill Frack Challenge Night.
The Falcons entered Saturday’s game having won three of the last four meetings over the course of the Battle of I-75 men’s basketball rivalry, including last year by a score of 88-81.
This year, however, the Falcons were playing without four players, including three that were not in the building. That included one starter, 6-9 junior forward Joe Reece, out of the lineup.
Shumate made 12-of-14 field goals, including 4-for-4 from outside the arc, in scoring 25 points to lead the Rockets, now 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the MAC. Shumate also had nine rebounds and two assists.
The Rockets outscored the Falcons 18-7 in fast break opportunities, but BGSU’s 11 offensive rebounds led to 23 second chance points to Toledo’s nine. Toledo controlled the glass by a 38-31 count.
BGSU was led by forward Trey Diggs, a 6-6 graduate student, who proved he can make shots when left wide open, too. Diggs was 7-12 in three-point shots, including 7-for-8 in the first half and finishing with 21 points.
Diggs’ first half treys kept the Falcons in the game as they fell behind 28-16 on a basket by sophomore guard Ryan Rollins with 9:34 remaining in the first half.
Over the next three minutes, Diggs hit five treys to get the Falcons back in the game, 36-30, with 6:41 remaining.
BGSU fifth-year forward Daeqwon Plowden scored on a feed from grad student Myron Gordon to tie the game at 43-43 with 2:06 remaining and the Falcons trailed by just one, 48-47, at intermission.
Toledo opened the second half on a 12-3 run, quickly rebuilding a double-digit lead in just over four minutes, and the Rockets never looked back. They tried to make sure Diggs did not get a wide-open look, either.
BGSU shot 50% from beyond the arc (9-for-18) in the first half, but in the second half they made just one of 13 treys (8%).
For Toledo, junior forward Setrick Milner Jr. scored 20 points with five rebounds, Rollins had a double-double 16 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, and junior guard Rayj Dennis had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
For the Falcons, Plowden had 14 points, seven rebounds and he blocked five shots, Gordon had 14 points, four assists, two blocks and two steals, and junior guard Chandler Turner scored 11 points with four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Bowling Green High School grad Isaac Elsasser, a junior guard, came into the game in the second half to score seven points with two assists for the Falcons.
Sophonmore guard Brenton Mills had five points, four rebounds and two assists, sophomore guard Cam Young, who was injured and had to leave the game in the first half, scored four points and junior forward Gabe O’Neal added two points.
The Falcons shot 44% (30-for-69) from the field, 10-for-31 (32%) from beyond the arc and were 8-for-11 from the line.
For the Rockets, freshman Ra’Heim Moss had nine points, three assists and three steals and freshman Kooper Jacobi, junior Keshaun Saunders and freshman Mihai Coroana added two points each.
Last year, Toledo captured its ninth Mid-American Conference regular season title in program history and registered its fifth 20-win season in the last eight years.
BGSU still holds a record of 50-30 when the series is played in Bowling Green.