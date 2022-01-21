FOSTORIA — Lake senior Delani Robinson scored 24 points to lead the Flyers to an 84-63 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria Thursday.
Brigid Enright scored 17, Elise Staczek scored 11 and Ava Ayers scored 10 points for Lake, which is in sole possession of first place in the conference at 8-1. The Flyers are 11-3 overall.
For Lake, which scored 51 points in the first half, Sydney Stanley and Kelsie Gladieux scored seven apiece, Vayda Delventhal and Taryn DeWese scored three each and Abbie Rymers added two points.
Alycia Middlebrooks led Fostoria with 24 points, Jenna Johnson scored 10, Lyrique Johnson had nine points, and Alajah Williams scored six points.
Brooklyn Holman scored five points, Garyana Overton had four points, Christina Maurer and Alyssa Durst scored two apiece, and Amijah Poole added one point for the Redmen, who fell to 4-7 and 2-4.
OTSEGO-WOODMORE
TONTOGANY — Woodmore rebounded from its loss to Lake Tuesday and defeated Otsego, 69-28, during a Northern Buckeye Conference game Thursday.
The Wildcats are 9-5 overall and 6-3 in the NBC, while the Knights are winless in 14 games, including nine league games.
Camryn Ivy led the Wildcats with 23 points, Sophie Blausey scored 17, and Macey Bauder and Kara Schneider scored eight apiece.
Sidney Wank had seven points and Jordan Beam, Alayna Hahn and Mackenzie Krukemyer added two points each for the Wildcats.
For Otsego, Sam Lehr scored eight points, Lauren Hillesheim and Emma Gibbs scored four points apiece, and Morgan Hillesheim and Sophie Dimmick scored three points apiece.
Kaylee Eberly, Rylee Brown and Ellie Feehan scored two points apiece for the Knights.
NORTH BALTIMORE-CORY-RAWSON GIRLS
RAWSON —North Baltimore senior Grace Hagemeyer had a double-double 17 points, 14 rebounds and three steals as the Tigers held off Cory-Rawson, 50-45, in Blanchard Valley Conference action.
The Tigers led 37-25 entering the final quarter and had to stave off a comeback attempt by the Hornets.
For NB, Lydia Feehan had 16 points and six rebounds and Hailey Lennard had 13 points, two steals and an assist.
Halie Inbody and Gabby Estrada scored two points apiece for the Tigers and Leia Thomas had two assists.
The Tigers, which had 26 turnovers, were 16-for-43 (37%) inside the arc, made two out of six three-point shots, and was 12-for-23 at the line.
NB improves to 10-6 overall and 5-1 in the BVC. Cory-Rawson falls to 10-6 and 4-2.
Makayla Gillfillan led C-R with 13 points, Morgan McVetta scored nine points, Karissa Welte scored eight points, Paige McVetta scored six points, Chelcie McVetta scored five points and Lanie Kempf added four points.
BOWLING
Bowling Green vs. Anthony Wayne Thursday.
BG varsity, Nicolas Calderon 179, 214. Jerrad Main, 222, 189. Miguel Lorenzen 0, 0. Garrett Genson, 150, 120. Lucas Lilly 148, 175. Aiden Piper 142, 130. Baker game total, BG 506, Anthony Wayne 663. Total pins, BG 2175, Anthony Wayne 2486.
Bowling Green varsity girls vs. Anthony Wyane Thursday.
BG varsity, Linda Alfaro 192, 193. Catie Myers 119, 162. Emma Simler 128, 93. Gianna Hemming 0, 0. Haley Roberts 126, 113. Ali Murphy 78, 0. Maya Beagle 0, 102. Baker game total, BG 363, Anthony Wayne 267. Total pins, BG 1669, Anthony Wayne 1373.