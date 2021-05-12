A pair of Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standouts has been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Team.
Seniors Achille Robin and Chris Sullivan were named to the USC All-Region Second Team.
Robin earns all-region second-team accolades for the second-straight season. He is the first two-time all-region selection since Pat Flynn (2014, 2016). Sullivan has been named to the all-region team for the first time.
Robin, a native of Les Sables d’Olonne, France, was a key contributor at both ends of the pitch again this season. The lone Falcon to play every second of every match this season (and last season as well), he helped the Falcons keep five clean sheets from his center-back position. And, at the other end of the field, he scored the match-winning goal as BGSU downed Northern Illinois on April 18, converting a penalty kick in overtime as the Falcons clinched the league title. A team captain, Robin was named to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team, and also was named one of just 30 national candidates for the Senior CLASS Award.
Sullivan, from Naperville, Illinois, led the team in goals, assists and points for the second-straight season. A team tri-captain along with Robin, he scored 13 points on four goals and five assists, and was directly involved in the scoring of nine of BGSU’s 13 goals this season. He had a goal and two assists in the season opener vs. Dayton, and also found the back of the net against SIUE and in both NIU matches. His goal vs. SIUE was a ‘Golden Goal,’ while his goal in the first NIU meeting came midway through the second half and also proved to be the GWG in a 1-0 victory. Sullivan, like Robin, was named to the All-MAC First Team. And, Sullivan joined Robin as one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award. He moved on to be named one of just 10 national finalists for the award as well. Sullivan was the USC National Player of the Week on Feb. 23, the first Falcon to earn that honor in program history, and was named MAC Player of the Week twice.
Robin and Sullivan helped lead the 2020(-21) Falcons to the MAC regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA Championships. BGSU won the MAC’s regular-season championship outright for the first time since 1996 and just the second time since the MAC began sponsoring the sport in ‘93. The Falcons advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 1997.
BGSU went 5-2-1 in conference play, including a 3-0-1 mark at Cochrane Stadium, and BG has a record of 25-14-4 over the last 43 matches, dating to late in the 2018 season.