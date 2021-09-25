MILLBURY — Lake sophomore forward Gael Rios scored a hat trick in leading the Flyers to a 4-1 Northern Buckeye Conference boys soccer victory over visiting Woodmore Thursday night.
Lake coach Brian Reed knew that Rios had it in him.
“I’ve been on him a little bit about finishes. He was a finisher and then he was in a slump. He kept his composure tonight,” Reed said.
Rios’ first score came thanks to a little awareness by his teammates with 28:41 remaining in the first half and the Flyers leading, 1-0.
A 20-yard shot by Lake sophomore forward Jackson Gladieux was deflected by Woodmore sophomore goalkeeper Luke Avers. But that put the play in motion.
Lake junior midfielder Kaiden Reed picked up the ricochet, and his cross was delivered to Rios, who sent a 25-yard rocket past Avers seconds later.
Kaiden Reed started the next flow of events by bringing the ball up the right sideline, sending a pass to Gladieux, whose cross left was picked up by Rios.
Rios, who was in the goalkeeper’s box, caught the ball off the bounce and from close range sent it past Avers with 1:58 remaining in the first half, giving the Flyers a 3-1 lead.
Rios closed out his hat trick by scoring the game’s only second half goal.
Kaiden Reed sent a perfect lead pass toward Rios, Rios timed it perfectly and beat a defender for this third goal with 27:32 remaining in the game.
Rios says he appreciates Kaiden Reed’s ability to find open teammates.
“I love the through balls that my teammates gave me. He (Kaiden Reed) really does. He curves them in just right for me,” Rios said.
Rios now has 14 points this season on six goals and two assists, but Reed leads the team with 27 points on 10 goals and seven assists, and he scored Lake’s other goal.
Reed was just a few yards from the net when he scored the Flyers’ first goal on a cross from junior forward Zachary Buschmann 10 minutes and 43 seconds after the opening kickoff.
Lake had 12 shots on goal to Woodmore’s one in the first half, but the Wildcats were able to get seven shots on goal to Lake’s 10 in the second half.
In the first half, Woodmore had four shots that went just wide and on four other occasions early in the game they blew opportunities by drawing offsides violations.
There were a combined 18 fouls whistled on both teams and the majority were offsides.
“We’ve had an inconsistency with how offsides has been called so it’s kind of hard to prepare them for it,” Woodmore coach Chris Tornow said. “We had a lot of opportunities, and we could not capitalize on them and get the ball in the goal. Overall, we played well. I can’t say we didn’t get beat by a team that did not want it more today.”
The Wildcats’ only goal was on a successful penalty kick scored by 5-foot-5 junior forward Apollo Schacht, making it a 2-1 game with 24:48 left in the first half.
Defensively, Lake junior goalkeeper Holden Wodrich finished with seven saves and Avers garnered 18 saves. Woodmore junior defenseman Albert Lulgjuraj had four non-goalie saves in the second half.
The Flyers improve to 6-3-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the NBC, while the Wildcats fall to 2-7-1 and 2-3-1.
Tornow was not displeased with his team’s performance.
“We have a young team. We’re doing well — I’m not upset with how they played,” he said. “We played well. We made corrections that we needed to make, and we had a much better second half.”
Lake is trying to keep pace with league leader Genoa, which sits at 10-0 and 5-0 and has outscored opponents, 79-6.
The Comets prevailed 5-0 in their first meeting and the two teams will clash again at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Genoa.