Elmwood returns 6-foot-4 senior wing Bryce Reynolds, a Division III special mention All-Ohio selection after scoring 20.6 points with 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists last year.
Reynolds came on strong toward the end of his junior season, scoring 30, 28, 26 and 26 points in four straight games while the Royals went 3-1.
Elmwood coach Ty Traxler said it was the best four-game output he has ever witnessed and he hopes that Reynolds will continue the momentum into his senior year.
Traxler’s team was 13-11 last year, including 6-8 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, losing in the sectional final to Willard.
Traxler lost two seniors to graduation, Stefano Amicabile (6.9 pts.) and Daniel May (2.8 pts.) but returns eight letter winners.
Reynolds was also first team Northwest District, District 7 and All-NBC last year, but he has a host of teammates who already have valuable experience. The Royals lost 9.7 points but return 48.8 points.
Traxler says the team returns experience, depth and enough length to give opponents fits.
“We will have a strong group of leaders who play hard and return a good core of our players that contributed last season,” Traxler said.
Joining Reynolds is 6-3 sophomore point guard Kade Lentz, who averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman. Lentz was honorable Northwest District, District 7, and All-NBC.
Hayden Wickard, a 6-4 junior post, averaged 5.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, earning honorable mention All-NBC and District 7 awards.
Kyler Heiserman, a 5-11 senior wing, averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds, and 6-1 senior wing Brady Ziegler averaged 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Will Sorensen, a 5-11 senior wing, averaged under a point per game, and 6-3 junior post Jackson Childress averaged 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds. Will Harrison, a 6-1 junior wing, contributed 1.8 points.
But Traxler has several newcomers expected to contribute, including 6-0 senior post Casey Frank, 5-11 junior wing Alex Arnold, 5-10 junior wing Zach May, 5-7 junior wing Adam Meyer 5-10 junior wing Allen Sterling and 6-2 sophomore post Luke Barringer.
The first concern Traxler has is being behind in practice since football went on a playoff run.
“We’ll get a late start likely due to the football playoffs, so defining roles early in the season with our expected high numbers of returners and up and coming players will be difficult,” Traxler said.
However, Traxler countered that a deep playoff run by the football team is good for the basketball team, too.
“Last season we finished the season strong and hope to carry that momentum and the success of our football team to move us into the upcoming season,” Traxler said.
In the NBC, Traxler believes that Eastwood and Rossford will be competing for a title but says you can throw the Royals into that mix and maybe even Genoa.
This will be Traxler’s 22nd season at Elmwood, his 14th as head coach. His teams are an accumulated 163-135. This year, he will be assisted by Jeff Hannah, Mickey Shank, Garret Michalkiewicz and J.T. Bates.