MONROEVILLE — Senior Bryce Reynolds scored 37 points with nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists as Elmwood opened Division III tournament action with a 79-61 win over Ashland Crestview Wednesday.
Kade Lentz scored 23 points for the Royals, along with his six rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Reynolds hit five shots from beyond the arc, and Lentz hit three, accounting for all eight of Elmwood’s triples.
Elmwood, 15-8, advances to take on Oak Harbor (12-11) in a 7:30 tip-off on Friday at Monroeville for a sectional championship.
The Rockets advanced with a 69-52 win over Wynford (5-17) Wednesday, while Crestview bows out at 12-10.
The Royals opened a 24-14 first quarter lead over Crestview Wednesday, and Elmwood also outscored the Cougars 24-14 in the third quarter.
For Elmwood, Brady Ziegler had six points and four assists, Jackson Childress scored five points, and Kyler Heiserman and Hayden Wickard scored four apiece.
Owen Barker and Tyson Ringler scored 14 apiece to lead Crestview and Adison Reymer scored nine.
Heath Kash scored eight, Jarek Ringler scored seven, Justice Thompson scored six, Austin Wells had two points and Mason Baith added one point for the Cougars.