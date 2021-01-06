MILLBURY — Elmwood boy’s basketball was able to defeat Lake 63-55 Tuesday night thanks to a game-high 35 points from junior Bryce Reynolds.
The victory gives Elmwood its first league win and a second win in a row, pushing them to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the NBC. The Lake boys are now the only team in the NBC without a conference win, falling to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the NBC.
Reynolds was hot out of the gate, scoring seven of the nine Elmwood points in the first quarter to give the Royals a 9-7 lead after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Flyers would start to hit their groove as junior forward Cam Hoffman scored the final four points of the half to give them a 27-23 lead. Reynolds was able to keep Elmwood in it, getting 10 more points in the quarter to push his total to 17 at the half.
The second half was all Elmwood. Reynolds continued to put on a scoring clinic in the third quarter, scoring 14 points to put his total to 31 for the game and push Elmwood’s lead to 45-38, after being down by three at halftime.
Reynolds did it from everywhere. He had four threes on the night, and he continuously was able to get inside the lane for easy buckets.
“We were able to get him in a lot of post-iso situations early. He caught the defender sleeping with their hand down a couple of times and was able to get himself going in that first quarter, when really we were struggling on the offensive end of the floor. He was kind of able to keep us afloat,” Elmwood head coach Ty Traxler said.
“With a kid like Reynolds he runs off screens really well. They have three guys down on the offensive end that their job is to set screens for him and get him open. We were chasing all night trying to keep up with him, in the first half we did a great job of keeping a hand in his face. In the second half we did not,” Lake head coach Jeff Hoffman said.
The Flyers played well in spite of Reynolds’s great first half showing. In the second half, the shots just wouldn’t fall.
“It came down to they made shots and we didn’t. They had a couple of guys that were making some big shots and in the second half we didn’t really make any shots,” Hoffman said.
In the fourth quarter the Royals would take their lead to as much as 12. This was in large part due to good play from freshman point guard Kade Lentz who ended the game with 17 points.
“We faced the unfortunate situation of losing our starting senior point guard Terrell Lawson two weeks before the season. Kade was supposed to be our starting wing and now he’s our primary ball handler and seniors are beating on him every night. But he just continues to respond and he’s confident with the ball in his hands even though physically he may not be quite ready as a freshman yet,” Traxler said.
For the Flyers it was senior transfer student Jalen Smith who would lead the the team with a double-double on the nigh,t as notching 19 points and 11 rebounds. Two others would find their way into double digit scoring for the Flyers, with Hoffman finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds and senior Tyler Saffran with 11.
Next up for the Flyers will be an away contest on Saturday with Eastwood. The Royals will also be in action on Saturday hosting Otsego.