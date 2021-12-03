BLOOMDALE — Welcome to the Northern Buckeye Conference, Rossford 6-foot-3 junior point guard Brendan Revels.
Revels, who transferred from Cardinal Stritch, got a taste of the NBC when the Cardinals faced off with Eastwood in last year’s Division III district tournament.
Friday night at Elmwood, Revels scored 24 points with six rebounds and two steals to lead Rossford (3-0 overall, 2-0 NBC) to a 54-37 league win over the Royals in their season opener.
“I never played them before so I really didn’t know about the blood between the two teams,” Revels said. “My team really showed me and explained to me, and I was just trying to pick it up. We got to beat them.”
Rossford coach Derek Vorst said Revels is starting to show he can run the Bulldogs’ offense.
“He hasn’t played point guard before, so when we put him at point, it fits him and he’s growing into that position,” Vorst said. “I think he’s going to have the ability to score and that came to fruition today.”
First of all, Revels said he loves his new team.
“The chemistry just clicked instantly,” Revels said. “I like the way this team plays, you don’t have to worry about who is getting what shot, they just plays as a team.”
As far as leading the offense, Revels believes he has a ways to go, but he committed just two turnovers Friday night.
“It’s been difficult,” Revels said. “I’ve had my ups and downs but I’m trying to get the hang of it and it’s getting a lot easier.”
Rossford finished with just nine turnovers and they forced the Royals into 17. However, Elmwood’s defense was up to the task, forcing Rossford to win ugly.
“That’s what Elmwood does .Elmwood plays really hard, they play tough defensively, they play physical, and they play strong. That is exactly what you get when you come here,” Vorst said.
“You never are going to walk out of here with a polished game. It is always going to be, as coach (Chuck) Cox would put it, rolling in the mud.”
Elmwood coach Ty Traxler added, “Our defense kept us in the game. Our offense was miserable. It was not good.”
The game’s physicality was present from the start as the two teams combined for 35 personal fouls. Plus, the Royals out rebounded the Bulldogs, 37-23.
Elmwood 6-5 senior guard Bryce Reynolds, who played all 32 minutes, hit a baseline 15-foot jumper to open the second quarter, giving the Royals a 16-15 lead.
“Credit to him for chugging along and trying to will us to win,” Traxler said.
However, the Bulldogs closed the half on a 13-0 run and never looked back.
Reynolds finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds, but was playing with four personals. Elmwood junior wing Hayden Wickard had 10 points and eight rebounds.
For Rossford, senior Ben Morrison had 12 points, two assists and two steals and junior Derek Vorst had six points, four rebounds and two assists.
Rossford juniors Garette Murphree and Jake Morrison contributed five points each and junior Brandon Swope added two points.
For the Royals, sophomore Cade Lentz, who left the game twice because of cramps, finished with six points, senior Kyler Heiserman had two points and senior Brady Zielger added one point.
The Bulldogs were 18 for 42 (43%) from the field, 8 for 20 from 3-point range (40%) and 10 for 20 from the free throw line.
Rossford had 24 points from beyond the arc, including three each by Revels and Ben Morrison, and the Bulldogs scored 16 points off turnovers.
The Royals were 14 for 46 from the field, 2 for 22 from beyond the arc, and 7 for 10 from the line.