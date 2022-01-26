The Bowling Green State University hockey team is coming off their last bye week of the season to face Ferris State.
The Falcons last played the Bulldogs on Dec. 10 and 11, splitting that series at Slater Family Ice Arena.
BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said they will face a different Bulldog team this weekend.
“They’re a much improved team over last year. That’s the thing that sticks out the most. They’re coming off a sweep at Bemidji, which gives them a bunch of confidence,” Eigner said.
Ferris State climbed to tie for fifth place in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association standings after sweeping BGSU’s last opponent, Bemidji State. The Bulldogs have a 9-17 overall record with a 7-11 conference record.
This sweep led to two Ferris State players getting CCHA player of the week honors.
Their freshman goalie, Noah Giesbrecht, earned Goaltender of the Week honors. Giesbrecht allowed only three goals in the series on 64 shots. On the season, Giesbrecht has a .905 save percentage and allows 2.68 goals per game.
Another Bulldog freshman, Kaleb Ergang, won CCHA Rookie of the Week. He scored his first collegiate goal in Friday’s game. The goal was scored with 68 seconds remaining in regulation and would be the game-winning goal.
Ferris State is 3-1 in their last four games. A hot Bulldogs team is dangerous for the Falcons. Ferris State played BGSU tough in their first matchup.
BGSU will need their big-time players to step up this series.
On offense, it will start with senior Nathan Burke. Burke was recently nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.
Burke is tied for fourth in the CCHA and tied for 15th in the NCAA in goals scored with 13. His five power play goals have him tied for second in the conference and 11th in the NCAA in that category.
The last Falcon to win the award was Brian Holzinger in 1995. Burke has a chance to join an exclusive club at BGSU.
“For Nathan to be in the conversation is really cool for Nathan. He’s put himself in a position, as far being in the top half in goals in the country and he still has a lot of games ahead of him,” Eigner said.
The Falcons will also have to lean on freshman goaltender Christian Stoever for the rest of the season.
Eigner said junior goaltender Zack Rose is out for the season with a hip labrum tear. Rose will have surgery soon and will miss the rest of the season.
Stoever is ready to take the reins as the starting goaltender. He played in six straight games when Rose was out with injury earlier in the season.
The Falcons are lucky to have most of their roster intact for this upcoming season.
After the game against Bemidji State on Jan. 15, there were major penalties and game misconducts handed out when the teams started jawing at each other.
Eigner said his team needs to be more aware of their actions for the betterment of the team during this important stretch of the season.
“We need to make better decisions in terms of making sure we’re not putting ourselves in a situation where something like that could force somebody to be suspended for a game in the future,” Eigner said.
The Falcons are currently in fourth in the CCHA standings with 26 points. A sweep could help the Falcons move closer to third place.
They are three points behind Michigan Tech for the third place spot. The Huskies will be playing second place Bemidji State.
If those two teams split, BGSU will have a shot at the third seed and a distant shot at the two seed for the CCHA playoffs.
This weekend series against the Bulldogs will change who is in and out in the race for a home playoff series.
The series will start on Friday. Puck will drop at 7:07 p.m. They will play again on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.