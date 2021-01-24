Online registration for the spring 2021 season opens Monday and runs through Feb. 7.
Registration is open to boys and girls born between Jan. 1, 2007–Dec. 31, 2017.
Spring season games will tentatively run from April 1-May 28.
Register at eastwoodsoccer.org. Click on Registration to begin the process
All registrations need to be completed online before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7. Registrations completed after this date will be assessed a $10 late fee and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12 or when rosters are full.
New this season: all volunteer coaches will receive cash back upon team assignments and completion of paperwork.
For questions, email eastwoodyouthsoccer@gmail.com.