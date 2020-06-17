Registration for the summer youth tennis clinic at the Bowling Green High School is now open.
This United States Tennis Association Camp will cover the fundamentals of tennis as well as develop game competition skills relating to the sport. Low compression tennis balls are used for this camp.
The Bowling Green Community Tennis Association will lead the clinic.
Participants who register by Thursday will receive their own free tennis racket.
This six-week clinic is for ages 4-8 and 9-12. The program runs on Wednesdays, beginning July 1. Ages 4-8 will participate from 6-7 p.m. and ages 9-12 will participate from 7:15-8:15 p.m.
The program fee is $58. Registration can be completed online at www.bgohio.org/parks or at the Bowling Green Community Center located at 1245 W. Newton Road.