ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the opener of a five-game series.

The loss cut the Cardinals' lead in the National League Central to 7 1/2 games over the idle Milwaukee Brewers.

