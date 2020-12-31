ROSSFORD — In the final of the Rossford Holiday Basketball Tournament, the Bulldogs were able to overcome Clyde to take the title on Wednesday night 58-38.
With the victory Rossford stays undefeated on the season and moves to 7-0. Clyde falls to 3-3 with the loss.
It was a slow first half as senior Bulldog CamRon Gaston controlled much of the pace of the game, continually driving through the lane and finding an open shooter for three. But poor shooting from both teams put the halftime score at 24-20 in favor of Rossford.
The third quarter was all Bulldogs as they went on a 15-7 run led by senior Nic Borojevich, who scored the first 12 points of the quarter for the Bulldogs on 4 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc. He also had a nice assist to Ben Morrison at the end of the quarter, making him directly responsible for 14 of the 15 points scored by Rossford in the quarter.
“I think we played a lot harder defensively in the third quarter and when we play hard it generates better scoring opportunities,” said Rossford head coach Brian Vorst. “The fact of the matter is, Nic was open and he knocked down shots. He got a lot of good looks and he has spent so much time shooting the ball that we felt it was only a matter of time before he started hitting them.”
Gaston continued his stellar passing in the second half as well, ending with 10 points and seven assists on the night. The assists were a real boost to the Bulldogs and showed Gaston’s ability to be a leader on the court.
“CamRon is our coach on the floor. I have to call plays and stuff like that but he does a really good job of directing action. He has seen so much in his high school career and in his AAU career that he is able to make plays that most high school kids can’t do,” Vorst said.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Bulldogs continued to extend the lead despite a nice shooting quarter from Clyde’s Jaden Cook.
Cook had two threes in the game and led the Fliers with 12 points on the night. Kyle Flewelling also chipped in nine points for the Fliers.
The Bulldogs were the overwhelming favorite coming into the season to win the NBC. But even with that, Vorst believes that this tournament win shows that his team is reaching new heights despite all of their previous success.
“Our kids are pretty mentally tough, they are really resilient and they believe in each other. They work really hard in practice and as games wear on I feel like our kids right now are reaching another level,” he said.
Next up for the Rossford boys is a league matchup with Eastwood on Tuesday.