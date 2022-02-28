CANTON — At C.T. Branin Natatorium last weekend, Perrysburg junior diver Owen Recker finished as Division I state runner-up, scoring 339.85 in the semifinals and a finals total of 493.3.
Solon sophomore Dominico Roberto was the state champion, scoring 373.77 in the semis and finishing with a finals score of 539.8.
Because of Recker, Perrysburg scored 17 points in the team meet, good enough for 29th place out of 50 teams scoring. Beavercreek was the team state champion with 211½ points.
In the D-II boys meet, Eastwood senor Calvin Price placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 21.41, less than a second off the time of state champion Columbus St. Francis DeSales senior Brady McInerney (20.65).
Price advanced out of the preliminaries with a time of 21.56.
Price placed seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.06, nearly two seconds off the state championship time of McInerney (45.07). Price advanced out of the prelims with a time of 47.33.
Price scored all 25 points for Eastwood, good enough for 30th place out of 62 teams scoring. Hunting Valley University School won the team title with 188 points.
Eastwood junior Ian Sander placed 19th, one spot out of advancing to the finals, with a time of 2:03.87 in the 200 intermediate medley.
Eastwood’s 200 medley relay team of Price, junior Ian Sander, and freshmen Eric Sander and A.J. O’Brien, finished 23rd at preliminaries with a time of 1:44.47 and did not advance to the finals.
In the girls D-I state meet, Perrysburg senior Julia Beer, who qualified in three events, finished 21st out of 24 racers in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 58.26 during the preliminaries, which did not qualify her to the finals.
The Perrysburg girls 200 medley relay team of Beer, senior Aubrey Green, junior Haley Gano, and freshman Natalie Sanders, placed 20th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:49.59 and did not advance to the finals.
The Yellow Jackets’ 400 freestyle relay team of Beer, Gano, Sanders and junior Elise Randolph finished in 3:38.94, good enough for 23rd place, but not good enough to advance out of prelims.