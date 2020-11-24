The rebuilding of the Bowling Green women’s program has taken a giant step forward for the 2020-21 season.
This season on the 15-player roster, seven are freshman and three are sophomores, with five returning upper classmen.
“Since we have got here, recruiting has been a gigantic priority in our program and in our staff,” said third-year head coach Robyn Fralick.
“They are adding a lot to our program,” she said about the younger players. “They have a lot to learn but the things that they are bringing are things the program really needed to elevate. … We have a good mix right now. For me, it’s less about your grade and probably more about your experience.”
Heading the returnees is senior Madisen Parker. Parker led the nation in 3-point percentage last season, making 98-of-204 (48%). She was sixth in the nation in made 3-pointers, including 54 in Mid-American Conference games. She has made 143 3-pointers in her career.
Also returning are senior Angela Perry who averaged 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and junior Kadie Hempfling, who led the team in rebounds, 7.5, and assists, 4.9, while scoring 9.0 points per game.
“The things that I know about this team so far are that our competitiveness, our athleticism and our length have really improved and our practices have really improved,” Fralick said.
With the coronavirus pandemic, coaches in all areas have needed to do things differently.
“As a coach this year you have to be adaptable, you have to be creative because this is actually outside the tracks of any season that you coached in the past,” Fralick said. “We are just finding ways to build our team even with all of the protocol. … We are just continuing to find ways to do things that we would normally do, we are just doing them in different ways.”
Fralick, her staff and the experienced players are working to mentor the younger players.
“The time that we have together on the court this year, in my time here has the best opportunity we have had developmentally,” Fralick said. “That’s a great combination. We feel like we are at a place in our program where upperclassmen model the behavior that we expect in our program.
“I am really proud of those kids. Angela Perry, Madisen Parker, Kadie Hempfling, they have played a lot of minutes for us and in the league. What’s rewarding as a coach, they have really developed from their first year to the second year and they have all taken a big step this off-season which has been really motivating.”
The rest of the team includes seniors Mari Hill and Clare Glowicki; sophomores Olivia Trice, Elissa Brett and Molly Dever, who is a redshirt sophomore; and freshmen Jasmine Clerkley, Sophie Dziekan, Nyla Hampton, Olivia Hill, Kenzie Lewis, Lexi Fleming and Macy Spielman, who is a redshirt freshman.
There were three players who left the program – Andrea Cecil now at Florida Gulf Coast, Caterrion Thompson at Mississippi State and Morgan McMillen at Walsh University.
The Falcons were 11th in the 12-team preseason coaches’ poll voting. 2020-21 schedule