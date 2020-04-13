Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser received recognition as a Second Team, West selection for the 2019-20 Division I All-Americans on Saturday night.
This American Hockey Coaches Association recognition comes after Rauhauser led the Falcons in points during the 2019-20 season that led to him being selected to the All-WCHA First Team and being named the WCHA Defensemen of the Year.
Rauhauser was also named to the AHCA/CCM All-American Second Team as a sophomore in 2017-18.
With this year’s recognition, Rauhauser is the first BGSU athlete participating in a team sport to be named an All-American First or Second Team multiple times in 30 years. Nelson Emerson was the last to do so, being All-America Second Team in 1987-88 and First Team in 1989-90. Gary Kruzich was named First Team in 1985-86 and 1986-87 while Brian Hills was named First Team in 1981-82 and 1982-83, making Rauhauser the fourth player in program history to be a Two-Time All-American.
Rauhauser played in all 38 games, totaling a team-high 35 points. In doing so, Rauhauser became the first BGSU Defenseman to reach 100 career points since the 1996 season, concluding the year with 122 points, good for 52nd in program history and ninth among defensemen.
Rauhauser also tallied 24 assists, second on the team, finishing out his career at Bowling Green with 93 assists. Rauhauser also etched his name in the elite of the NCAA, finishing sixth in the country for points per game by a defensemen and tied for first in the country for short-handed goals with three.
After serving as the captain for the Falcons during the season, Rauhauser signed a deal with the NHL’s Florida Panthers on March 26 to continue his playing career at the next level. Rauhauser is completing his degree in individualized businessat BGSU.
AHCA/CCM Hockey Men’s Division I All-American First Team
East
G - Jeremy Swayman, Jr., Maine (Anchorage, Alaska)
D - David Farrance, Jr., Boston University (Victor, New York)
D - Jack Rathbone, So. Harvard (West Roxbury, Massachusetts)
F - Morgan Barron, Jr., Cornell (Halifax, N.S.)
F - Jack Dugan, So., Providence (Rochester, New York)
F - John Leonard, Jr., Massachusetts (Amherst, Massachusetts)
West
G - Dryden McKay, So., Minnesota State (Downers Grove, Illinois)
D - Ian Mitchell, Jr., Denver (Calahoo, Alberta)
D - Scott Perunovich, Jr., Minnesota Duluth (Hibbing, Minnesota)
F - Jordan Kawaguchi, Jr., North Dakota (Abbotsford, B.C.)
F - Hugh McGing, Sr., Western Michigan (Chicago)
F - March Michaelis, Sr., Minnesota State (Mannheim, Germany)
AHCA/CCM Hockey Men’s Division I All-American Second Team
East
G - Frank Marotte, Sr., Clarkson (Longueuil, PQ)
D - Yanni Kaldis, Sr., Cornell (Montreal, PQ)
D - Mike Lee, Sr., Sacred Heart (Hamden, Connecticut)
F - Nick Abruzzese, Fr., Harvard (Slate Hill, New York)
F - Jason Cotton, Sr., Sacred Heart (Parker, Texas)
F - Tyler Madden, So., Northeastern (Deerfield Beach, Florida)
West
G - Hunter Shepard, Sr., Minnesota Duluth (Cohasset, Minnesota)
D - Cole Hults, Jr., Penn State (Stoughton, Wisconsin)
D - Connor Mackey, Jr., Minnesota State (Tower Lakes, Illinois)
D - Alec Rauhauser, Sr., Bowling Green (Bismarck, North Dakota)
F - Noah Cates, So., Minnesota Duluth (Stillwater, Minnesota)
F - Cole Koepke, So., Minnesota Duluth (Hermantown, Minnesota)
F - Nate Sucese, Sr., Penn State (Fairport, New York)