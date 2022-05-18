PEMBERVILLE — When the Eastwood baseball team knows there is a job to be done, they can count on junior pitcher Ethan Rapp.
Rapp struck out 13 batters and walked three in pitching a complete game two hitter as the Eagles shut out Otsego, 5-0, on Tuesday, giving Eastwood an outright Northern Buckeye Conference title.
Rapp threw 111 pitchers, including 73 for strikes, facing 26 batters through seven innings. He has thrown 37.2 innings this season and not given up an earned run yet.
“He just went out and attacked,” Eastwood coach Kevin Leady said. “He threw all three pitches for strikes in any count and we made some plays behind him. Tonight, he was dominant.
“He did an incredible job. I’m proud of the way he handles himself out there. When he goes out there, we have a chance to win. He gives you everything he has,” Leady continued. “That’s just kind of his expectation of himself, too. It’s great having him make my job easier.”
Eastwood improves to 22-1 overall and 12-1 in the NBC with the only loss coming to Otsego last week.
On Friday, Otsego senior pitcher Joseph Dzierwa and junior pitcher Gabe Kelly combined to shut out Eastwood, 1-0.
Dzierwa, who will pitch at Michigan State next year, struck out five and walked one, allowing four hits and no runs over 5.1 innings.
In the second meeting Tuesday, Otsego junior Blake Steele started, holding Eastwood to one run through four innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles got their offense in gear, scoring three runs. A base hit, walk and hit by pitch loaded the bases before senior slugger Andrew Arntson belted a sacrifice fly, putting the Eagles up 2-0.
Eastwood junior Jordan Pickerel followed with a double to the center field wall, scoring two more runs.
“He tagged it. He hit it to the base of the wall in our center field and that’s pretty deep,” Leady said.
A loss to Otsego could have meant both teams shared the NBC title, but it was a relief for Leady and his team to get the championship behind them so they can now face the tournament.
Leady credited the Knights for making the championship run a challenge.
“It was really good for us. They have a really nice team,” Leady said. “It’s a really good high school baseball team. They’ve won 18 games and that is hard to do. You have to give them a lot of credit.”
Arntson also had a double and two RBIs and senior Dylan Hoffman and juniors Case Boos, Jackson Bauer and Tristan Schuerman had base hits for the Eagles. Senior Lake Boos was hit by a pitch.
Otsego senior Devin Coon had both of the Knights’ base hits, including a double, plus he was hit by a pitch.
Steele went 4.1 innings, striking out two, walking two, allowing four hits and four runs. Kelly closed, walking one, allowing two hits and one run through 1.2 innings.