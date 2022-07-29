Guardians Rays Baseball

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase hugs catcher Austin Hedges after closing out the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — José Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth, Shane Bieber struck out eight in seven innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Friday night.

Ramirez's 21st homer, a drive off Jeffrey Springs (3-3), gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead. Ramirez added a two-out RBI single in the eighth after Steven Kwan's third single.

0
0
0
0
0