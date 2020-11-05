TOLEDO – A dreadful start by Bowling Green resulted in three quick Toledo touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 38-3 victory by the Rockets. It was Wednesday’s season opener for both teams.
With the victory the Rockets were able to take revenge from their 20-7 loss to the Falcons last season.
“Losing any game is terrible. There is nothing worse. You can’t sleep, you can’t eat, it’s horrible,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “But losing to these people in particular is not easy.
“It was a great feeling last year and players got to experience that, the coaches got to experience that. But the way that we lost (Wednesday), they kicked our tails to say the least. Hopefully our young football players remember this and we coach them and we play better and we get this thing turned around and get it right.”
On BG’s first possession, a snap went over punter Matt Naranjo’s head into the end zone. Naranjo was able to get a punt off, but it went only 21-yards.
Seven plays later UT’s Eli Peters connected with Bryant Koback on a fourth-and-2 play for a touchdown 4:08 into the game. The PAT was wide.
Then just 55 seconds later a UT interception gave the Rockets a first down at the 25-yard line. After six plays Peters found Devin Maddox for a 9-yard touchdown. Thomas Cluckey kicked the PAT and UT had a 13-0 lead.
The next miscue came 46 seconds after the touchdown on a lost fumble by BG’s Tyrone Broden after a 24-yard gain on a pass play.
Just less than three minutes after the lost fumble, Peters hit Jerjuan Newton on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Peters then threw a 2-point conversion to Bryce Mitchell. The Rockets covered 75 yards on seven plays for the 21-0 lead.
“That’s where we are as a team, we can’t make those mistakes,” Loeffler said. “We need to make sure when the plays present themselves, we have to make those plays.
“We turned the ball over and we couldn’t run the ball,” he added. “It was disappointing to say the least.”
A very slow offensive second quarter resulted in no scores for either team and the Rockets had a 21-0 halftime lead.
The second quarter was the Falcons best defensive effort of the game.
After scoring on the first three UT possessions, the Falcons stopped the Rockets on their next six possessions, but were not able to take advantage of it on BG’s offense.
“You get things going and then the next thing you know you are behind the sticks, you get a turnover,” Loeffler said. “We just couldn’t get things together back-to-back and I’ll take full responsibly for it.
“At the beginning of this football game, and in particular in the first quarter and a half, we had missed opportunity after missed opportunity that would have kept us in the game,” he added. “We didn’t make those plays and if we don’t make those plays that’s my responsibly. We will continue to get things better here.”
In the second half, Peters and the Rockets finished a 93-yard drive with a 42-yard pass to Mitchell for a touchdown with 5:42 left in the third quarter. It was Peters’ fourth TD pass of the game on the 11-play drive. Cluckey kicked the PAT for a 28-0 lead.
Peters, who was in a three-way duel for the starting spot, finished with 214 yards and four touchdowns while going 20-of-32.
“The team stepped up tonight in all facets of the game; three points by the defense that’s unbelievable,” Peters said. “The receivers really just made plays, with yards after the catch.”
The Rockets were able to be successful scoring on the Falcons first three possessions.
“One of the biggest things in football, obviously, is to take advantage of turnovers and the opportunities,” Peters said. “I think all three of those drives started in their territory as well.
“We just took advantage of that … that was a difference maker in the game to set the tone early and get out to that lead so quickly.”
After two big gains moving the ball inside the 5-yard line, Bowling Green was able to get on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter. Quarterback Matt McDonald ran for 24-yards and then threw a flea-flicker to Julian Ortega-Jones for 42-yards. Nate Needham kicked the field goal with 3:54 left in the quarter.
The Rockets increased their lead to 35-3 on a 21-yard run by Shakif Seymore and Cluckey’s PAT with 10:40 left in the game.
Cluckey closed out the scoring with a 19-yard field goal for a 38-5 lead with 2:32 remaining to play.
“Offensively we did not play complimentary football. We had a hard time getting going and obtaining first downs,” Loeffler said. “The defense was on the field way too long. I thought special teams wise there was nothing earth shattering that occurred that was really an impact in the game.
“It was not what we expected and obviously not what we had prepared for. We didn’t play as well as we wished.”
NOTES: The Falcons will host Kent State next Tuesday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. … With TV time outs and several players with injuries the game took 3 hours and 34 minutes to complete … In his first game as a Falcon, McDonald was 8-of-20 passing for 128 yards and two interceptions … Julian Ortega-Jones caught three passes for 61 yards … Three different Falcons — Trevon Raymore, McDonald and Andrew Clair —combined for 126 of BG’s 139 rushing yards … Toledo finished with 524 yards in total offense, including 310 yards on the ground.
TOLEDO 38, BOWLING GREEN 3
BOWLING GREEN 0 0 3 0 — 3
TOLEDO 21 0 7 10 — 38
UT – Koback, 2 pass from Peters (kick failed)
UT – Mattox, 9 pass from Peters (Cluckey kick)
UT – Newton, 18 pass from Peters (Mitchell pass from Peters, 2-point conversion)
UT – Mitchell, 42 pass from Peters (Cluckey kick)
BG – Needham, 25 field goal
UT – Seymour, 6 run (Wellons kick)
UT – Cluckey, 19 field goal