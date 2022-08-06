Astros Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Saturday night.

All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece. The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter.

