Lake will return 13 returning lettermen, including four offensive starters who will employ Lake’s power spread offense, and five starters on defense.
Key players include seven seniors — wide receiver/defensive back Richie Hayward, defensive lineman/offensive tackle Conner Moore, linebacker/running back Garrett Brown, safety/wide receiver Keagon Henry, quarterback/linebacker Sam Scifers, wide receiver/defensive back Noah Robie and tight end/defensive lineman Cam Hoffman.
Moore was a second team All-NBC selection at offensive tackle and defensive end and Hayward a second team wide receiver. Hayward caught 32 passes for 443 yards and three TDs and Moore had 102 tackles.
Coach Josh Andrews says both are getting opportunities to play at the next level, including NCAA Division I looks for Moore.
Key players also include junior linebacker/wingback Matt Perry and sophomore linebacker Joah Herman.
At quarterback is a senior transfer from Otsego, Sam Scifers, who will replace the graduated Tyler Saffran, who is playing at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. Andrews said before reporting to Siena Heights, Saffran was weightlifting at Lake during the summer.
Andrews is excited about Scifers coming to Lake.
“I’ll tell you he is very athletic, and he has a good arm, and he has good decision making between the ears. So, he is not quite as dynamic a runner as Tyler Saffran was, but I don’t know many who are,” Andrews said.
Hayward is one of the top skilled position players returning. Andrews says Hayward is “quick, runs good routes,” and is a “dynamic player who gets yards after catch.”
“We’re excited to have Richie Hayward back — he is definitely a good weapon for us out there,” Andrews said.
The offensive backfield is where there are questions marks, but that does not mean there are not solid candidates.
“I don’t know if we are going to have an every-down back necessarily. We have quite a few who want to compete for that job. One, a senior, is Garrett Brown is just a gritty, competitive kid who likes contact, runs and blocks well and that is a good place to be in our offense if you like those things.
Big Conner Moore, who has had Division I offers from Eastern Michigan University and Montana State and D-II from Grand Valley State, heads up the defense, plus he will start at offensive tackle.
“I expect him to be a real force this year. He’s sitting at 6-6 and about 255 pounds, and he is still a baseball kid, but he really committed to football,” Andrews said.
“He just has a motor, he finishes blocks, great pursuit to the ball, he has great feet, and he doesn’t stay blocked (on defense) and is just a tough one-on-one assignment for somebody.”
Also, likely to earn key roles on the line are sophomore Jason Ahumada, junior Cole Mershon, Gerrit Kistler and Jack Caughorn.
“Jason Ahumada, as a freshman he was 6-1, 285 — he’s a big boy and starting to move well. We’re looking for some good things out of him,” Andrews said. “Cole Mershon is in that mix of things.”
Hayward also returns to play in the defensive backfield, where he brings “good footwork” and “can play mand zone, runs well and has good ball skills.”
“We’ve got a returner in Richie Hayward, and we have a couple kids who decided to come out as seniors, and those could be some surprises, I don’t know yet,” Andrews said.
“Keagon Henry and Michael Tolles are at the strong safety and free safety and at our other corner there is a couple people who are interested in that spot, so we’ll see where that leads us.”
At outside linebacker returns a freshman, Joah Herman, who lettered last year as a freshman. Matt Perry returns at outside linebacker and Andrews says, “Garrett Brown will also mix with at the linebacking group.”
Andrews says Perry “can defend the pass and run, run sideline to sideline and has a good football IQ.”