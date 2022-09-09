Panthers Mayfield Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Mayfield faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in week 1. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)

 Brian Westerholt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a football game seeking revenge.

How he handles it is anyone's guess.

