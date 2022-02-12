TOLEDO — The teammates of Toledo 5-foot-10 junior guard Quinesha Lockett affectionately call her “Q.”
“Q” could easily stand for “Quick.”
Lockett showed off her speed in scoring 24 points, getting five steals and grabbing four rebounds in leading the Rockets to an 80-51 Mid-American Conference win over Bowling Green State University Saturday.
“I was just trying to run the plays that coach was telling me to run and took what the defense would give me,” Lockett said.
“They were just leaving a gap for me to take, and I was just taking what they would give me,” Lockett added.
In the process, Lockett was fouled eight times, and during one second quarter stretch, Lockett outscored the entire BGSU team, 10-6.
“Quinesha is special,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “She is not a one-dimensional player. She can play defense, she can play offense, she can shoot a three, and she can drive.
“What she has really gotten better at this year is just her vision on the court and being able to understand what the defense is doing and getting the ball in the hands of who needs to get it.
“Last year she had a little bit of tunnel vision, but part of that is just her progression as a player as she matures, but I think she has really blossomed this year, and we have a lot more around her.
“We have a lot more inside game that we didn’t have. It took us a little while at the beginning of the season to learn how to play with post players again,” Cullop continued.
“Now that we’ve done that, it’s just a blessing for her because of mismatches and with her speed, she is dangerous, I think one of the areas she is most dangerous in is transition.
“She is so fast. When she puts on the jets, it is kind of hard to catch her,” added Cullop.
On several occasions Saturday, after she picked off a steal or intercepted a pass, her “jets” turned on and she would outrun defenders while sprinting to score, even while dribbling the basketball.
“She is really good in transition, and she is fast,” admitted BGSU coach Robyn Fralick. “I thought anytime she got a seam, whether it was in the half court or full court, she scored and got to the free throw line.”
Because of her speed in transition, Toledo outscored BGSU 21-6 in points off turnovers and 15-3 in fast break points. The Rockets’ defense forced 18 BGSU turnovers, while their offense committed just 12.
The Rockets led by as much as 33 points, 80-47, with one minute left in the game and the benches cleared.
Toledo, 19-4 overall, has the top record in the MAC at 13-1 while the Falcons dip to 11-10 and 6-6.
In front of 5,209 fans at Savage Arena Saturday, the game was played in front of Toledo’s first-ever womens basketball team (1974) and the 2010-11 team that won an WNIT national championship.
Toledo junior guard Sophia Wiard scored 16 points and had four assists and 6-foot-2 freshman forward Jessica Cook had 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Behind the play of Cook and 6-5 junior Hannah Noveroske (nine points, 10 rebounds), Toledo outscored BGSU 40-20 in the paint and 19-6 in second chance points.
The Rockets outrebounded the Falcons 45-32, including 14 offensive rebounds to BGSU’s three.
In addition, the Rockets’ bench outscored the Falcons’ bench, 23-15 — one of the few times that has happened this season.
The Rockets didn’t shoot so badly, either, making 28-of-62 (45%) shots from the floor, including 6-for-20 from downtown (30%) and 18-of-25 free throws (72%).
The Falcons did not get a single player into double figures, making 14-of-50 shots (28%), including 2-for-14 (14%) from three-point territory and 21-of-27 free throws (78%).
“I’m really proud of our players today, especially defensively,” Cullop said. “To hold a team that is such a great three-point shooting team to two made threes was just outstanding.”
BGSU freshman Zoe Miller was her team’s leading scorer with nine points and freshman guard Amy
Velasco had eight points and six rebounds.
Junior guard Elissa Brett had eight points and four rebounds, senior forward Kadie Hempfling scored eight points, and sophomore guards Morgan Sharps and Nyla Hamptons scored six apiece.
For the Falcons, freshman guard Jocelyn Tate, sophomore guard Kenzie Lewis, and sophomore forward Sophie Dziekan added two points each. Lewis had six rebounds and the 6-2 Dziekan had five.
For Toledo, 5-10 sophomore guard Sammi Mikonowicz, a Rossford graduate, had five points, six rebounds and three assists, and senior guard Jayda Jensen had five points, four rebounds and two assists.
Junior guard Soleil Barnes scored five points and sophomore forwards Nan Garcia and Halle Idowu added two points each for the Rockets.
The Falcons’ 29-point loss came just three days after the Falcons’ 81-52 romp over Northern Illinois at the Stroh Center Wednesday.
BGSU fifth-year senior guard Madisen Parker says that now her team must regroup for the Falcons’ MAC game against Miami Monday night at the Stroh Center.
Parker, who did not score despite playing nearly 16 minutes Saturday, says the Falcons must learn from Saturday’s loss.
“Toledo is a great team and they defended really hard. I think something our team needs to focus on is ourselves.
“We have to be consistent and play BG basketball all the time, and I think tonight, we weren’t quite there, but Toledo forced us out of some things that we would normally do,” Parker said.
“They are great in transition and one of the goals tonight was to slow them down, and I think Toledo has a great mix up,
“They have great guards, they have great posts, and I think tonight we had a hard time defending at all levels,” Parker continued.