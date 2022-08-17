For the 28th year, the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association and Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky & Indiana pulled together to raise money to grant wishes for children in Northwest Ohio battling critical illnesses.
The 53rd National Tractor Pulling Championships raised a record amount for Make-A-Wish OKI — more than $400,000.
“We are blown away by the generosity of the pullers and fans who attended The National Tractor Pulling Championships,” said Make-A-Wish OKI Chief Advancement Officer John Carreon. “They have some of the biggest hearts we’ve ever seen and care so deeply for our mission. Thanks to them, dozens of local children’s wishes are coming true.”
Every summer, an average of 65,000 people come out for the largest truck and tractor pull in the world.
To date, more than $1.5 million dollars has been raised for Make-AWish OKI.
“We love helping this organization and are just so very proud of the sponsors, the pullers and the fans that give to this,” said National Tractor Pulling Championships President Mike Erford. “We’re well over that million-dollar fundraising benchmark and that’s an amazing feat.”
About Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The group is on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey.
Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. For more details on how to get engaged with the chapter, visit www.oki.wish.org.
(This content was supplied by the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association.)