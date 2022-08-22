Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
- Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
- Cleveland man dies in turnpike crash
- Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended
- Wendy's sued for E. coli in sandwich lettuce; BG woman hospitalized for 8 days
- Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
- Attorneys for Perrysburg boys ask for fairness: 'Children are not convicted felons'
- Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back
- Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton
- BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies