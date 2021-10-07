SYLVANIA — Perrysburg senior midfielder Rayann Pruss scooted along the right side of the pitch, dribbling the soccer ball and running as fast as she could.
It was her hustle and ball control that resulted in the winning goal as the Yellow Jackets defeated Southview, 2-1, in Northern Lakes League action Wednesday. Perrysburg improves to 9-3-1 overall and 4-2 in the NLL.
Southview, which fell to 7-4 overall and 3-2, had a slight chance to share an NLL title, depending on the outcome of the Anthony Wayne (12-1-1, 5-0-1) -Northview (8-3-2, 4-0-2) game, which resulted in a 1-1 tie.
Perrysburg took away the Cougars’ chances.
“Congratulations to Perrysburg — great team. Our girls gave it everything they had, and I know Perrysburg did too,” Southview coach Majd Ali said.
It was all because of Pruss’s extra effort in the second half. The play leading to her goal ultimately started with a long, lead pass from Perrysburg junior forward Adelle Francis, who was at midfield.
“She sent a huge ball from the left side. It was perfect,” Pruss said.
After dribbling the length of the pitch and beating a defender, Pruss turned to find a teammate on a cross. Instead, her cross deflected off a Southview defender and into the net with 27:13 remaining in the game.
As Pruss turned toward the net, all she could think about was, who is she going to send the cross to?
“I’m really thinking about my teammates and having (junior forward) Maci (Maxwell) go down really determined me,” Pruss said.
“It was getting to be a close game, Southview was not giving up, so I just had to give it my all. I was going to give every effort I had. If I could not find a teammate, I was going to do it myself,” Pruss continued.
Ultimately, Pruss did do it herself because she was credited with the winning goal on a deflection.
“One of the defenders from Southview was tracking back and hit it,” Pruss said.
Despite the deflection, Perrysburg coach Jorge Diaz said it was Pruss’s effort that made the play happen.
“Her speed is amazing. It was a nice personal effort, and we needed that second goal because Southview was coming back,” Diaz said.
Perrysburg scored its first half goal on a deflection, too.
Perrysburg’s attackers created a 3-on-2 breakaway that included one defender and Southview’s goalkeeper. Francis sent a cross from the right side into the box where several teammates waited.
Junior forward Michaeli Christie found it and sent a quick shot toward the goal. It deflected off the feet of Southview junior keeper Sydney Mockenstrum and into the net, giving Perrysburg a 1-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
After the Yellow Jackets had pushed their lead to two goals, the Cougars found a way to strike back and keep things interesting.
Southview freshman midfielder Rylee Shinaver, who had come off the bench to get three second half shots, sent a cross right to junior forward Taylir Lynam. Lynam one-timed a 20-yard shot past freshman keeper Elizabeth Motter with 19:40 remaining.
Down 2-1, the Cougars began to press, seeking that tying goal. Lynam had a pair of shots, but Motter was able to stop seven second half shots, and she finished with 10 saves.
“It was a great game overall, but in the second half we just wanted to put a little more pressure on their players — keep the ball coming exactly where we wanted and create some chances,” Ali said.
“Thankfully, we got one and put them on their heels a little bit. But they are a great team and composed themselves.”
Diaz credited the Cougars’ for making the game interesting down the stretch, even though Perrysburg outshot Southview 17-10.
“They play with a lot of heart. Sometimes, somebody just has to win,” Diaz said.