Browns Football

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller, left, and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard walk off the field after an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Right guard Wyatt Teller firmly established himself as one of the NFL's top offensive linemen last season, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

The Cleveland Browns rewarded him with a $56.8 million, four-year contract extension.

