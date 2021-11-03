CLEVELAND – Bowling Green State University Senior Daeqwon Plowden was selected to the Preseason First Team All-Mid-American Conference in the coaches polls for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season on Wednesday morning.
The Falcons were picked to finish sixth in the MAC while also receiving one vote to win the MAC Tournament.
Plowden has earned All-MAC honors the past two seasons, being named Second Team All-MAC in 2019-20 and Third Team All-MAC in 2020-21. During last season, Plowden ranked fourth in the MAC for total rebounds with 202, averaging 7.8 per game. He also finished sixth in the conference for blocks per game with a mark of 0.9.
As a team, BGSU is coming off a 14-12 campaign in the 2020-21 season. The roster will look a bit different with six new faces joining the roster, consisting of five transfers and one freshman. The roster will feature five seniors and graduate students, five juniors, five sophomores and one freshman.
The Falcons will kickoff their 2021-22 campaign with an exhibition at home on Thursday against Fairmont State at 7 p.m.
2021-22 MAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
Buffalo – 143 points (11 first place votes)
Ohio – 126 points
Toledo – 107 points (1)
Kent State – 98 points
Akron – 95 points
Bowling Green – 93 points
Miami – 92 points
Ball State – 54 points
Western Michigan – 44 points
Central Michigan – 34 points
Eastern Michigan – 29 points