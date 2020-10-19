Members of Bowling Green State University’s football team run drills in the stands at Doyt Perry Stadium Wednesday morning. The team, with a shortened six game season, will play three home games and three road games as the season opens Nov. 4 at rival Toledo for the Battle of I-75. BGSU will be home to host Kent State on Nov. 10, Buffalo on TNov. 17 and Miami in the final game of the regular season on Dec. 12.

