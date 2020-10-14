VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 15 seed at Bowling Green 10 seed, Monday Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.
Sandusky 16 seed vs. Perrysburg 5 seed at Anthony Wayne, Wednesday Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Division II
Rossford 12 seed at Kenton 10 seed, Monday Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
Fostoria 12 seed at Eastwood 2 seed, Monday Oct. 19, 5 p.m.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 10 seed at Elmwood 9 seed, Monday Oct. 19, 5 p.m.
Otsego 7 seed at Paulding 6 seed, Monday Oct. 19, 5 p.m.
Lake 2 seed vs. Swanton-Delta winner at Lake, Wednesday Oct. 21, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
Wapakoneta 12 seed at Perrysburg 1 seed, Wednesday Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green 11 seed at Southview 7 seed, Wednesday Oct. 21, 5 p.m.
Division II
Rossford 9 seed at Toledo Central Catholic 2 seed, Saturday Oct. 24, 3 p.m.
Division III
Huron 3 seed at Eastwood 1 seed, Tuesday Oct. 20, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Stritch 9 seed at Lake 4 seed, Tuesday Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Otsego 10 seed at Swanton 7 seed, Tuesday Oct. 20, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION I
Bowling Green 13 seed at Holland Springfield 10 seed, Thursday Oct. 22, 5 p.m.
Perrysburg 8 seed at Clay 5 seed, Thursday Oct. 22, 5 p,m.
DIVISION II
Rossford 8 seed at Lake 6 seed, Monday Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
Division III
Eastwood 6 seed at Cory-Rawson 5 seed, Wednesday Oct. 21, 5 p.m.
Otsego 12 seed at Ada 4 seed, Wednesday Oct. 21, 5 p.m.